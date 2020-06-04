Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Red Robin Gourme in the Restaurants Industry (RRGB , BJRI , EAT , CAKE , DRI )

We looked at the Restaurants industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Red Robin Gourme (NASDAQ:RRGB ) ranks first with a gain of 4.39%; Bj'S Restaurants (:BJRI ) ranks second with a gain of 3.71%; and Brinker Intl (NYSE:EAT ) ranks third with a gain of 3.66%.

Cheesecake Facto (NASDAQ:CAKE ) follows with a gain of 2.72% and Darden Restauran (NYSE:DRI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.64%.

