Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Realty Income in the Retail REITs Industry (O , NNN , REG , WRI , KIM )

Below are the top five companies in the Retail REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Realty Income (NYSE:O ) ranks first with a gain of 0.35%; National Retail (NYSE:NNN ) ranks second with a loss of 0.42%; and Regency Centers (NYSE:REG ) ranks third with a loss of 0.71%.

Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI ) follows with a loss of 0.75% and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.08%.

