Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Raymond James in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (RJF , ETFC , HLI , LPLA , IBKR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF ) ranks first with a gain of 4.46%; E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC ) ranks second with a gain of 4.06%; and Houlihan Lokey I (NYSE:HLI ) ranks third with a gain of 3.58%.

Lpl Financial Ho (NASDAQ:LPLA ) follows with a gain of 2.93% and Interactive Brok (NASDAQ:IBKR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.37%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Interactive Brok. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Interactive Brok in search of a potential trend change.