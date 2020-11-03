Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Raymond James in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (RJF , SCHW , LPLA , LAZ , IBKR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF ) ranks first with a gain of 11.26%; Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW ) ranks second with a gain of 8.33%; and Lpl Financial Ho (NASDAQ:LPLA ) ranks third with a gain of 7.02%.

Lazard Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:LAZ ) follows with a gain of 6.85% and Interactive Brok (NASDAQ:IBKR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.01%.

