Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Rapid7 Inc in the Systems Software Industry (RPD , ORCL , NOW , MSFT , QLYS )

Below are the top five companies in the Systems Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD ) ranks first with a gain of 12.51%; Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL ) ranks second with a gain of 9.69%; and Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW ) ranks third with a gain of 8.28%.

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT ) follows with a gain of 8.23% and Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 6.40%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rapid7 Inc and will alert subscribers who have RPD in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.