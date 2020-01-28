Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Radnet Inc in the Health Care Services Industry (RDNT , DGX , PINC , CVS , DVA )

We looked at the Health Care Services industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT ) ranks first with a gain of 2.29%; Quest Diagnostic (NYSE:DGX ) ranks second with a gain of 1.56%; and Premier Inc-Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC ) ranks third with a loss of 0.59%.

Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS ) follows with a loss of 0.74% and Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.39%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Davita Inc on October 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $57.79. Since that recommendation, shares of Davita Inc have risen 44.0%. We continue to monitor Davita Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.