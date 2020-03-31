Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Radnet Inc in the Health Care Services Industry (RDNT , MD , DVA , LH , PINC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT ) ranks first with a gain of 16.83%; Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD ) ranks second with a gain of 4.95%; and Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA ) ranks third with a gain of 4.54%.

Laboratory Cp (NYSE:LH ) follows with a gain of 2.52% and Premier Inc-Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.43%.

