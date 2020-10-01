Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Qiagen Nv in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (QGEN , A , NEO , WAT , NSTG )
Below are the top five companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.
Qiagen Nv (NYSE:QGEN ) ranks first with a gain of 2.91%; Agilent Tech Inc (NYSE:A ) ranks second with a gain of 1.57%; and Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO ) ranks third with a gain of 1.33%.
Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT ) follows with a gain of 1.08% and Nanostring Techn (NASDAQ:NSTG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.96%.
