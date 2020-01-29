Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Pultegroup Inc in the Homebuilding Industry (PHM , TPH , KBH , TOL , LEN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Homebuilding industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM ) ranks first with a gain of 5.85%; Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH ) ranks second with a gain of 2.82%; and Kb Home (NYSE:KBH ) ranks third with a gain of 2.09%.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL ) follows with a gain of 1.41% and Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.20%.

