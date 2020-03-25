Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Pultegroup Inc in the Homebuilding Industry (PHM , TPH , TMHC , LEN , LGIH )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Homebuilding industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM ) ranks first with a gain of 20.41%; Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH ) ranks second with a gain of 18.33%; and Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC ) ranks third with a gain of 18.07%.

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN ) follows with a gain of 15.13% and Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 11.97%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Taylor Morriso-A on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.82. Since that call, shares of Taylor Morriso-A have fallen 67.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.