Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Prudentl Finl in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (PRU , LNC , AFL , PFG , MET )

We looked at the Life & Health Insurance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Prudentl Finl (NYSE:PRU ) ranks first with a gain of 1.79%; Lincoln Natl Crp (NYSE:LNC ) ranks second with a gain of 1.42%; and Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL ) ranks third with a gain of 1.19%.

Principal Finl (NASDAQ:PFG ) follows with a gain of 0.94% and Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.79%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Prudentl Finl on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $85.80. Since that recommendation, shares of Prudentl Finl have risen 13.2%. We continue to monitor Prudentl Finl for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.