Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Prosperity Bncsh in the Regional Banks Industry (PB , FITB , HBAN , CSFL , SSB )

We looked at the Regional Banks industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Prosperity Bncsh (NYSE:PB ) ranks first with a gain of 2.64%; Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB ) ranks second with a gain of 2.53%; and Huntington Banc (NASDAQ:HBAN ) ranks third with a gain of 1.93%.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL ) follows with a gain of 1.93% and South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.88%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Prosperity Bncsh. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Prosperity Bncsh in search of a potential trend change.