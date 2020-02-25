Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Progressive Corp in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (PGR , TRV , FNF , FAF , WRB )

Below are the top five companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR ) ranks first with a loss of 0.60%; Travelers Cos In (NYSE:TRV ) ranks second with a loss of 0.77%; and Fnf Group (NYSE:FNF ) ranks third with a loss of 0.98%.

First American F (NYSE:FAF ) follows with a loss of 1.63% and Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.70%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Wr Berkley Corp on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $74.14. Since that recommendation, shares of Wr Berkley Corp have risen 6.1%. We continue to monitor Wr Berkley Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.