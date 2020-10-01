MySmarTrend
Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Pinnacle West in the Electric Utilities Industry (PNW , ETR , SO , POR , ES )

By Amy Schwartz

We looked at the Electric Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW ) ranks first with a gain of 1.29%; Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR ) ranks second with a gain of 1.09%; and Southern Co (NYSE:SO ) ranks third with a gain of 1.05%.

Portland General (NYSE:POR ) follows with a gain of 0.82% and Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.79%.

