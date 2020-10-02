Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Pbf Energy Inc-A in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry (PBF , DK , CVI , HFC , PSX )

Below are the top five companies in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Pbf Energy Inc-A (NYSE:PBF ) ranks first with a gain of 3.29%; Delek Us Holding (NYSE:DK ) ranks second with a gain of 1.43%; and Cvr Energy Inc (NYSE:CVI ) ranks third with a gain of 0.80%.

Hollyfrontier Co (NYSE:HFC ) follows with a gain of 0.18% and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.12%.

