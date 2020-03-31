Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Parker Hannifin in the Industrial Machinery Industry (PH , DCI , GGG , FLOW , NDSN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Industrial Machinery industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH ) ranks first with a gain of 7.48%; Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI ) ranks second with a gain of 7.08%; and Graco Inc (NYSE:GGG ) ranks third with a gain of 5.63%.

Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW ) follows with a gain of 5.62% and Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.08%.

