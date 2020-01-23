Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Owens & Minor in the Health Care Distributors Industry (OMI , HSIC , ABC , PDCO , MCK )

We looked at the Health Care Distributors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI ) ranks first with a gain of 3.54%; Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC ) ranks second with a gain of 1.62%; and Amerisourceberge (NYSE:ABC ) ranks third with a gain of 0.95%.

Patterson Cos (NASDAQ:PDCO ) follows with a gain of 0.42% and Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.30%.

