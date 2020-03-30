Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of One Gas Inc in the Gas Utilities Industry (OGS , ATO , NJR , SWX , UGI )

We looked at the Gas Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS ) ranks first with a gain of 2.03%; Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO ) ranks second with a gain of 1.18%; and New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR ) ranks third with a gain of 0.40%.

Southwest Gas Ho (NYSE:SWX ) follows with a gain of 0.17% and Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.72%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ugi Corp on October 16th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $47.97. Since that call, shares of Ugi Corp have fallen 45.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.