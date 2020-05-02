Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Omeros Corp in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (OMER , PBH , NKTR , ZTS , MYL )

Below are the top five companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Omeros Corp (NASDAQ:OMER ) ranks first with a gain of 4.95%; Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH ) ranks second with a gain of 3.21%; and Nektar Therapeut (NASDAQ:NKTR ) ranks third with a gain of 2.79%.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS ) follows with a gain of 2.68% and Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.45%.

