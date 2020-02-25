Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Omega Healthcare in the Health Care REITs Industry (OHI , SBRA , VTR , HTA , DOC )

We looked at the Health Care REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI ) ranks first with a gain of 0.85%; Sabra Health Car (NASDAQ:SBRA ) ranks second with a gain of 0.77%; and Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR ) ranks third with a gain of 0.10%.

Healthcare Tru-A (NYSE:HTA ) follows with a loss of 0.03% and Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.53%.

