Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Ny Comm Bancorp in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (NYCB , PFSI , CFFN , PFS , TFSL )

Written on Mon, 03/09/2020 - 4:43am
By David Diaz

We looked at the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Ny Comm Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB ) ranks first with a gain of 0.34%; Pennymac Finan-A (NYSE:PFSI ) ranks second with a gain of 0.21%; and Capitol Federal (NASDAQ:CFFN ) ranks third with a loss of 0.32%.

Provident Financ (NYSE:PFS ) follows with a loss of 0.35% and Tfs Financial Co (NASDAQ:TFSL ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.68%.

