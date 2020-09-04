Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Novavax Inc in the Biotechnology Industry (NVAX , EPZM , LJPC , FLXN , ESPR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Biotechnology industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX ) ranks first with a gain of 15.30%; Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM ) ranks second with a gain of 11.83%; and La Jolla Pharm (NASDAQ:LJPC ) ranks third with a gain of 11.48%.

Flexion Therapeu (NASDAQ:FLXN ) follows with a gain of 11.26% and Esperion Therape (NASDAQ:ESPR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.96%.

