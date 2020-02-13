Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Noodles & Co in the Restaurants Industry (NDLS , DPZ , WEN , SBUX , YUM )

Below are the top five companies in the Restaurants industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS ) ranks first with a gain of 5.53%; Domino'S Pizza (:DPZ ) ranks second with a gain of 1.92%; and Wendy'S Co/The (NASDAQ:WEN ) ranks third with a gain of 1.78%.

Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX ) follows with a gain of 1.35% and Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.12%.

