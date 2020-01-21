Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Nn Inc in the Industrial Machinery Industry (NNBR , MIDD , PNR , SWK , MWA )

Below are the top five companies in the Industrial Machinery industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Nn Inc (NASDAQ:NNBR ) ranks first with a gain of 4.62%; Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD ) ranks second with a gain of 3.34%; and Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR ) ranks third with a gain of 1.24%.

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK ) follows with a gain of 1.19% and Mueller Water-A (NYSE:MWA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.08%.

