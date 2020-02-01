Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Nisource Inc in the Multi-Utilities Industry (NI , CNP , D , DTE , PEG )

Below are the top five companies in the Multi-Utilities industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) ranks first with a gain of 2.05%; Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP ) ranks second with a gain of 1.49%; and Dominion Energy (NYSE:D ) ranks third with a gain of 0.90%.

Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE ) follows with a gain of 0.66% and Pub Serv Enterp (NYSE:PEG ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.65%.

