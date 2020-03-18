Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Nisource Inc in the Multi-Utilities Industry (NI , D , CNP , AVA , ED )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Multi-Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI ) ranks first with a gain of 17.34%; Dominion Energy (NYSE:D ) ranks second with a gain of 16.82%; and Centerpoint Ener (NYSE:CNP ) ranks third with a gain of 15.14%.

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA ) follows with a gain of 13.18% and Cons Edison Inc (NYSE:ED ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 12.71%.

