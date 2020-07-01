Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Nextera Energy in the Electric Utilities Industry (NEE , ES , PPL , DUK , SO )

We looked at the Electric Utilities industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Nextera Energy (NYSE:NEE ) ranks first with a gain of 0.63%; Eversource Energ (NYSE:ES ) ranks second with a gain of 0.54%; and Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL ) ranks third with a gain of 0.51%.

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK ) follows with a gain of 0.49% and Southern Co (NYSE:SO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.40%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nextera Energy and will alert subscribers who have NEE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.