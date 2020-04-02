Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of New Jersey Res in the Gas Utilities Industry (NJR , SJI , SWX , ATO , OGS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Gas Utilities industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR ) ranks first with a gain of 2.73%; South Jersey Ind (NYSE:SJI ) ranks second with a gain of 1.72%; and Southwest Gas Ho (NYSE:SWX ) ranks third with a gain of 1.63%.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO ) follows with a gain of 1.40% and One Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.05%.

