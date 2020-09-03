Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Neophotonics Cor in the Semiconductors Industry (NPTN , AMBA , XLNX , MXL , AVGO )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductors industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Neophotonics Cor (NYSE:NPTN ) ranks first with a loss of 0.15%; Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA ) ranks second with a loss of 0.26%; and Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX ) ranks third with a loss of 1.48%.

Maxlinear (NYSE:MXL ) follows with a loss of 1.52% and Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.67%.

