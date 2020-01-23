Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Navient Corp in the Consumer Finance Industry (NAVI , ALLY , GDOT , COF , SLM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Consumer Finance industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI ) ranks first with a gain of 9.52%; Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY ) ranks second with a gain of 6.77%; and Green Dot Corp-A (NYSE:GDOT ) ranks third with a gain of 5.23%.

Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF ) follows with a gain of 4.34% and Slm Corp (NASDAQ:SLM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.06%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Navient Corp on October 23rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $12.70. Since that recommendation, shares of Navient Corp have risen 8.9%. We continue to monitor Navient Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.