Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Navient Corp in the Consumer Finance Industry (NAVI , COF , SC , LC , ALLY )

We looked at the Consumer Finance industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI ) ranks first with a gain of 9.81%; Capital One Fina (NYSE:COF ) ranks second with a gain of 6.19%; and Santander Consum (NYSE:SC ) ranks third with a gain of 6.15%.

Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC ) follows with a gain of 5.76% and Ally Financial I (NYSE:ALLY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.70%.

