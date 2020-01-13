Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Nanostring Techn in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (NSTG , NEO , BRKR , WAT , CRL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Nanostring Techn (NASDAQ:NSTG ) ranks first with a gain of 2.95%; Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO ) ranks second with a gain of 1.55%; and Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR ) ranks third with a gain of 1.31%.

Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT ) follows with a gain of 0.91% and Charles River La (NYSE:CRL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.53%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Neogenomics Inc on October 29th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $22.57. Since that recommendation, shares of Neogenomics Inc have risen 33.4%. We continue to monitor Neogenomics Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.