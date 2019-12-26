Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Myriad Genetics in the Biotechnology Industry (MYGN , XON , BLUE , ATRA , MNTA )

We looked at the Biotechnology industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN ) ranks first with a gain of 10.32%; Intrexon Corp (NYSE:XON ) ranks second with a gain of 9.12%; and Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE ) ranks third with a gain of 6.06%.

Atara Biotherape (NASDAQ:ATRA ) follows with a gain of 5.33% and Momenta Pharmace (NASDAQ:MNTA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.22%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Momenta Pharmace on October 28th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.03. Since that recommendation, shares of Momenta Pharmace have risen 36.3%. We continue to monitor Momenta Pharmace for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.