Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Msci Inc in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MSCI , ICE , CME , MCO , NDAQ )

We looked at the Financial Exchanges & Data industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI ) ranks first with a gain of 2.92%; Intercontinental (NYSE:ICE ) ranks second with a gain of 2.83%; and Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME ) ranks third with a gain of 2.31%.

Moody'S Corp (:MCO ) follows with a gain of 1.86% and Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.57%.

