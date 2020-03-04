Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Morgan Stanley in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (MS , ETFC , SCHW , GS , RJF )

Below are the top five companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS ) ranks first with a gain of 7.15%; E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC ) ranks second with a gain of 7.10%; and Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW ) ranks third with a gain of 4.34%.

Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS ) follows with a gain of 2.55% and Raymond James (NYSE:RJF ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.70%.

