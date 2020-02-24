Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Monmouth Real Es in the Industrial REITs Industry (MNR , REXR , DRE , STAG , FR )

We looked at the Industrial REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Monmouth Real Es (NYSE:MNR ) ranks first with a gain of 2.05%; Rexford Industri (NYSE:REXR ) ranks second with a gain of 0.77%; and Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE ) ranks third with a gain of 0.41%.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG ) follows with a gain of 0.25% and First Ind Realty (NYSE:FR ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.81%.

