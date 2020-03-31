Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Meridian Biosci in the Health Care Supplies Industry (VIVO , NEOG , STAA , QDEL , WST )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Health Care Supplies industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Meridian Biosci (NASDAQ:VIVO ) ranks first with a gain of 12.80%; Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG ) ranks second with a gain of 11.30%; and Staar Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA ) ranks third with a gain of 9.32%.

Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL ) follows with a gain of 9.26% and West Pharmaceut (NYSE:WST ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 7.61%.

