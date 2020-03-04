Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Mccormick-N/V in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (MKC , GIS , MDLZ , CPB , HRL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC ) ranks first with a gain of 4.75%; General Mills In (NYSE:GIS ) ranks second with a gain of 3.54%; and Mondelez Inter-A (NASDAQ:MDLZ ) ranks third with a gain of 3.49%.

Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB ) follows with a gain of 3.20% and Hormel Foods Crp (NYSE:HRL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.65%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hormel Foods Crp and will alert subscribers who have HRL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.