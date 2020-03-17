Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Maxim Integrated in the Semiconductors Industry (MXIM , XLNX , FSLR , SLAB , SWKS )
We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.
Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM ) ranks first with a gain of 0.65%; Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX ) ranks second with a loss of 1.66%; and First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR ) ranks third with a loss of 3.39%.
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB ) follows with a loss of 3.53% and Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 5.17%.
