Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Marcus Corp in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (MCS , CNK , FOX , IMAX , WWE )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Movies & Entertainment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS ) ranks first with a gain of 10.24%; Cinemark Holding (NYSE:CNK ) ranks second with a gain of 3.78%; and Twenty-First - B (NASDAQ:FOX ) ranks third with a gain of 3.40%.

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX ) follows with a gain of 0.89% and World Wrestlin-A (NYSE:WWE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.81%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Marcus Corp on March 20th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $11.06. Since that recommendation, shares of Marcus Corp have risen 4.2%. We continue to monitor Marcus Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.