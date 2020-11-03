Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Macrogenics Inc in the Biotechnology Industry (MGNX , EBS , INSM , VNDA , RDUS )

Below are the top five companies in the Biotechnology industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX ) ranks first with a gain of 10.70%; Emergent Biosolu (NYSE:EBS ) ranks second with a gain of 10.19%; and Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM ) ranks third with a gain of 9.38%.

Vanda Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:VNDA ) follows with a gain of 8.69% and Radius Health In (NASDAQ:RDUS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 8.41%.

