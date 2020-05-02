Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Macom Technology in the Semiconductors Industry (MTSI , CREE , MCHP , SPWR , IPHI )

Below are the top five companies in the Semiconductors industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Macom Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI ) ranks first with a gain of 7.36%; Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE ) ranks second with a gain of 7.33%; and Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP ) ranks third with a gain of 6.10%.

Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR ) follows with a gain of 5.69% and Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.03%.

