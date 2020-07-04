Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Macom Technology in the Semiconductors Industry (MTSI , ON , MCHP , QRVO , SWKS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductors industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Macom Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI ) ranks first with a gain of 15.87%; On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON ) ranks second with a gain of 15.63%; and Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP ) ranks third with a gain of 15.52%.

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO ) follows with a gain of 12.49% and Skyworks Solutio (NASDAQ:SWKS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 11.33%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macom Technology on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $26.51. Since that call, shares of Macom Technology have fallen 30.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.