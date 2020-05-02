Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Lumentum Hol in the Communications Equipment Industry (LITE , AAOI , INFN , CIEN , VIAV )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Communications Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Lumentum Hol (NASDAQ:LITE ) ranks first with a gain of 11.95%; Applied Optoelec (NASDAQ:AAOI ) ranks second with a gain of 6.71%; and Infinera Corp (NASDAQ:INFN ) ranks third with a gain of 4.96%.

Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN ) follows with a gain of 2.68% and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.36%.

