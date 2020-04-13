Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Liveperson Inc in the Internet Software & Services Industry (LPSN , BNFT , ANGI , ETSY , TWLO )
Below are the top five companies in the Internet Software & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.
Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN ) ranks first with a gain of 12.85%; Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT ) ranks second with a gain of 7.42%; and Angie'S List Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI ) ranks third with a gain of 6.37%.
Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY ) follows with a gain of 5.25% and Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 3.94%.
