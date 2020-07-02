Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Lgi Homes Inc in the Homebuilding Industry (LGIH , DHI , KBH , MDC , PHM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Homebuilding industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH ) ranks first with a gain of 1.62%; Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI ) ranks second with a gain of 1.54%; and Kb Home (NYSE:KBH ) ranks third with a gain of 1.18%.

Mdc Holdings Inc (NYSE:MDC ) follows with a gain of 0.84% and Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.49%.

