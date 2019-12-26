Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Lennar Corp-A in the Homebuilding Industry (LEN , KBH , TMHC , TPH , DHI )

Below are the top five companies in the Homebuilding industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Lennar Corp-A (NYSE:LEN ) ranks first with a gain of 2.07%; Kb Home (NYSE:KBH ) ranks second with a gain of 1.73%; and Taylor Morriso-A (NYSE:TMHC ) ranks third with a gain of 1.57%.

Tri Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH ) follows with a gain of 0.84% and Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.76%.

