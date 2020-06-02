Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (LAZ , ETFC , EVR , SCHW , LPLA )

Below are the top five companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Lazard Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:LAZ ) ranks first with a gain of 3.57%; E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC ) ranks second with a gain of 3.24%; and Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR ) ranks third with a gain of 3.19%.

Schwab (Charles) (NYSE:SCHW ) follows with a gain of 2.57% and Lpl Financial Ho (NASDAQ:LPLA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.05%.

