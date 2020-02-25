Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Lannett Co Inc in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (LCI , AGN , PRGO , MRK , COLL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Pharmaceuticals industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI ) ranks first with a gain of 2.63%; Allergan Plc (NYSE:AGN ) ranks second with a loss of 1.08%; and Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO ) ranks third with a loss of 1.09%.

Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK ) follows with a loss of 1.23% and Collegium Pharma (NASDAQ:COLL ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.92%.

