Relatively Good Performance Detected in Shares of Lam Research in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (LRCX , COHU , ENTG , PLAB , AMAT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX ) ranks first with a gain of 2.77%; Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU ) ranks second with a gain of 2.73%; and Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG ) ranks third with a gain of 1.71%.

Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB ) follows with a gain of 1.66% and Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.41%.

